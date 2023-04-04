Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Genus Price Performance

GENSF opened at $35.13 on Friday. Genus has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.