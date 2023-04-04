Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Genus Price Performance
GENSF opened at $35.13 on Friday. Genus has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.
Genus Company Profile
