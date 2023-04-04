ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

