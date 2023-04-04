ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALS Price Performance
Shares of ALS stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.81.
About ALS
