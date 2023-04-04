Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.