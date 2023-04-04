The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:TD opened at C$82.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

