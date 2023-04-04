Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reduced by Analyst

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Concentrix in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.3 %

CNXC opened at $120.00 on Monday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

