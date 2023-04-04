Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

