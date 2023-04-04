Brokers Set Expectations for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

