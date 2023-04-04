Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcellx, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $29.37 on Monday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

