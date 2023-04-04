Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

bluebird bio Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.30 on Monday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading

