Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Global’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.52. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

