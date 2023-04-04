Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atreca in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Atreca Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading

