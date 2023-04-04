Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

