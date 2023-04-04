Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

