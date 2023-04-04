HC Wainwright Comments on Atreca, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Atreca Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Atreca has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 79.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.