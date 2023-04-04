Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

