Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,829 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

