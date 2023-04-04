Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Beam Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 44.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

