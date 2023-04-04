Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised by William Blair

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Friday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Pool Stock Down 0.9 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

Pool stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.