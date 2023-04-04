Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVTE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of AVTE opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.47. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $267,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $41,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $267,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $41,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,850 shares of company stock worth $1,461,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

