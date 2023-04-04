agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $25.35 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after buying an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

