Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Increased by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

