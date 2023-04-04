HC Wainwright Comments on Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
LSTA opened at $3.25 on Monday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.
