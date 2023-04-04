HC Wainwright Comments on Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

LSTA opened at $3.25 on Monday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lisata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

