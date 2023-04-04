American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.42 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,442.00 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

