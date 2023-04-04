Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

