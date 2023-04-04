HC Wainwright Comments on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

GLYC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,855,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,855,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,601. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

