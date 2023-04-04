CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $7.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 60,326 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.