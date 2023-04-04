Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $11.08 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 125,219 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.