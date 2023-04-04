Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Cut by Wedbush

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progress Software in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

