DraftKings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

