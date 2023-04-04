Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

