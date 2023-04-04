Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Target Price at $10.56

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

SHO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

