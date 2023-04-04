Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRH opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.