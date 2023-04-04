Brokerages Set Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Target Price at $14.80

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

