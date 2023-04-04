First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $29.51 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

