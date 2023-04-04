Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,432,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.