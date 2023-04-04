Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $57.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.