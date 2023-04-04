Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Target Price at $23.11

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $143,469.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,188.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,131 shares of company stock worth $8,714,717. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FORG opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.06. ForgeRock has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

