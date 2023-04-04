NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,823.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 160,529 shares of company stock worth $786,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 293.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Stories

