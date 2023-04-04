Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.29.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
