TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, March 17th.

TerrAscend Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRSSF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

