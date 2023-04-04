Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $49.06

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $47.01 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $787,658 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

