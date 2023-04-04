Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $16.85

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

