Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 324.17

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.93) to GBX 390 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.28) to GBX 290 ($3.60) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,039.49). In related news, insider John Kingman bought 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,039.49). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,975.86). Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,277.78%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

