Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target at $38.13

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.7 %

Kinetik stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

