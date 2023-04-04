Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.