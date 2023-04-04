Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bread Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

