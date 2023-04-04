Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $7,152,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $214,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

