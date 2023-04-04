Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

