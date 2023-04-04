Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.