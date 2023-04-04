Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
Banco Macro stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.