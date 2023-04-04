Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHG stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.

